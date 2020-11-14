”Tremors: Shrieker Island,” DVD
When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn’t long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begins terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility.
”Grumpy Monkey Up All Night,” by Suzanne Lang
Have you ever stayed up way past your bedtime? Jim Panzee certainly has. Jim is going to a slumber party and there’s LOTS to do. Jim plans on bobbing for mangoes, going termite fishing, and of course staying UP ALL NIGHT!
”Forget Me Not,” by Sarah M. Eden
Julia Cummings has long been acquainted with loss — her mother, her brother, her sister, her friend, all gone too soon. But the loss that pushed her grief to the limit as a young girl was that of her best friend, Lucas Jonquil, who abandoned her without looking back. Now, eight years later, Lucas has returned to Lampton Park, and Julia has steeled herself — she will never forgive the man who broke her heart.