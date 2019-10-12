”Big Sky,” by Kate Atkinson (CD)
Jackson Brodie has relocated to a quiet seaside village, in the occasional company of his recalcitrant teenage son and an aging Labrador, both at the discretion of his ex-partner Julia. It’s picturesque, but there’s something darker lurking behind the scenes.
”House of Salt and Sorrows,” by Erin A. Craig
Annaleigh lives a sheltered life at Highmoor with her sisters and their father and stepmother. Once there were 12, but loneliness fills the grand halls now that four of the girls’ lives have been cut short. Each death was more tragic than the last — the plague, a plummeting fall, a drowning, a slippery plunge — and there are whispers throughout the surrounding villages that the family is cursed by the gods.
”Met Her Match,” by Jude Deveraux
Set in the beloved fictional town of Summer Hill, Va., “Met Her Match” examines the tensions between the wealthy townspeople, the summer vacationers and the working-class people who keep the town and resort running. Told with humor and heart, “Met Her Match” is the perfect summer escape.