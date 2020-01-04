“The Lion King,” DVD
Disney’s “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.
“Beating About the Bush,” by M.C. Beaton
When private detective Agatha Raisin comes across a severed leg in a roadside hedge, it looks like she is about to become involved in a particularly gruesome murder.
“Gimme Shelter,” by Doreen Cronin
Sugar takes it upon himself to build a storm shelter in the yard. But it turns out it’s not big enough for everyone. And the big dig has unearthed some mysterious surprises.