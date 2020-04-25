At this time, the Blackfoot Public Library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be answering phone calls from the public Monday-Thursday from 11-3. This may change very quickly. The Blackfoot library is offering Libby, by Overdrive. Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks and digital audiobooks from your public library. You can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. Patrons must be signed up into Blackfoot’s system in order to access Libby. Call the library to be put into the system Monday-Thursday from 11-3 at (208) 785-8628.
”Out of the Attic,” by V.C. Andrews (E-Audio)
The twisted, beloved Dollanganger legend began two generations before Corrine Foxworth locked away her children in “Flowers in the Attic.” The second book in a new prequel story arc, “Out of the Attic” explores the Dollanganger family saga by traveling back decades to when the clan’s wicked destiny first took root.
”Open Book,” by Jessica Simpson (E-Book)
America’s sweetheart, preacher’s daughter, pop phenomenon, reality TV pioneer, and the billion-dollar fashion mogul invites listeners on a remarkable journey, examining a life that blessed her with the compassion to help others but also burdened her with an almost crippling need to please. “Open Book” is Jessica Simpson using her voice, heart, soul, and humor to share things she’s never shared before.
”The Upside of Falling,” by Alex Light (E-Book)
A fun, flirty teen debut from Wattpad phenom Alex Light about a fake relationship and real love.
It’s been years since 17-year-old Becca Hart believed in true love. But when her former best friend teases her for not having had a boyfriend, Becca impulsively pretends she’s been secretly seeing someone.