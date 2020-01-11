”Ophelia,” DVD
Set in medieval Denmark and spoken in a modern tongue with a poetic twist, it recalibrates the classic Shakespearean tragedy of “Hamlet” so that its unspoken, complex heroine may share her own story.
”Maggie’s Place,” by Annette Haws
Three weeks before Christmas, an elegant man in a penthouse, a young woman named Carly — homeless and ill with pneumonia — and two calculating thieves invade Maggie’s carefully reconstructed life, and in different ways, each is connected to Maggie’s difficult past.
”Cakes for Kids,” by Juliette Lalbaltry
Presenting playful cakes for kids that are easy to make and taste great. Straight-forward recipes paired with achievable cake decorating instructions makes preparation a breeze. The decorating steps are even simple enough for kids to join in the fun.