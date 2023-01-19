blackfoot school district jan 17

The Blackfoot School District #55 discusses the four-day school week at the Jan. 17 meeting.

 photo by Logan Ramsey

After three years of since its implementation, the school board for Blackfoot School District #55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

The way that Brian Kress, Superintendent of the school district sees it, they had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as the survey they sent out to the school’s in the district all showed that every school had at least 90% approval for the four-day week. At Independence High School, all thirty six respondents approved of the week.


