Part 1 of 2
BLACKFOOT -- Much has been said in recent days through local media regarding a series of contracts that were awarded by the Blackfoot School District on school bus routes in 2014.
The Bingham County Chronicle had the opportunity to sit down with district Superintendent Brian Kress and school board chairman Dewane Wren Tuesday to try and gather some information regarding how this whole situation has reached the point it is in now.
Kress provided a detailed statement on what transpired starting in 2014.
He said the transportation bidding process is probably not as simple as it should be and he hoped the explanations offered would clear the situation.
During the May 22, 2014, Blackfoot school board meeting, a Request to Seek Bids for Transportation was presented as one of the first items on the agenda. The request was made by Melissa Carrasco, the district's transportation director.
A motion was made by Mary Jo Marlow and was seconded by Carlos Mercado and the motion passed by a unanimous vote.
Following state-required protocol, the district began the actual bidding process with a request for bid notification in the local newspaper and with the State Department of Education Division of Transportation.
At the conclusion of the bid process, bids were to be opened on June 18, 2014. The results of the transportation bid process and a recommendation to the board of trustees on awarding the bids was posted as a business item for the June 26, 2014, board meeting. It was listed on the agenda for that night under the heading "Results for Transportation Bids."
Carrasco presented the board with the recommendations for the transportation bids. Derek Preece moved that the board approve the transportation bid as presented by Carrasco. According to minutes, "We accept the recommendation to award to the second lowest bidder and not to Teton Stage Lines due to (1) failing to comply with the contract terms (lack of drivers, lack of equipment, faulty equipment, lack of shop personnel); (2) charging additional costs; and (3) failing to ensure bus safety compliance. The award is in the best interest of the students and the district." Wren seconded the motion. Four of the board members voted in the affirmative. Marlow abstained.
Kress said there were a total of 26 bus routes in the bid process, with each route being bid upon under its own considerations and the ability of the bidder to comply with the bid process; plus any extra-curricular bus routes that may be required during the school year.
“Not every bidding bus company has the ability to handle a contract with the breadth and scope of this district,” Kress said. “We break the contract into individual routes so that it is easier for the individual companies to submit bids. Not every bus company, especially in this area, has 30 or 40 buses to devote to one contract and not every company has the resources to fulfill the entire contract.”
Minutes from board meetings indicate that a decision was made by the board on June 26, 2014, to award the bids of some of the routes (10 in total) to the second-lowest bidder. In order to award a bid to the second-lowest bidder, a government entity is required to give a good faith reason for that action.
By statute, a person is allowed to appeal the results of any bidding process and subsequent action. The transportation company who was not awarded contracts, even though it was the lowest bidder, was Teton Stage Lines. On July 2, 2014, the district received a letter from Donovan Harrington, indicating that he wanted to exercise his right to appeal the awarding of the bids to the second-lowest bidder. Harrington felt the good faith reason for rejecting his bid was exaggerated and wanted the opportunity to share his rationale for the appeal.
On July 9, 2014, a letter from Mr. Harrington's attorney was received by the district. The letter clarified in much more detail the rationale for the appeal by Teton Stage Lines.
“While I was not part of the discussion, I believe these letters were presented to the board members by the previous superintendent during the executive session of July 17, 2014, board meeting,” Kress said. “Subsequently, a special board meeting was called on July 22, 2014, to discuss the appeal by Teton Stage Lines.”
There was but a single action item listed on the agenda for the meeting called on July 22, 2014.
Wren called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.
The following board members were present: Chairman Dewane Wren, Vice Chairman Derek Preece, Treasurer Mary Jo Marlow and Trustee Carlos Mercado. Trustee Dale Christiansen was excused from the meeting. Others present included Superintendent Chad R. Struhs, Clerk JaNae Smith, Brian Kress, Vicki Johnson, Joy Mickelsen, Melissa Carrasco, Nathan Harrington, Donovan Harrington, Greg Harrington, Reed Miles, Nari Miles, Chad Peterswen, Jay Miles, Bryce Lloyd, Hal Silzy, Valene Olney, Ken Olney, Kendra Evensen representing the Idaho State Journal, and Lisa Lete representing the Morning News.
Carlos Mercado moved that the board approve the agenda for the July 22, 2014 special board meeting. Preece seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Marlow moved that the board of trustees take from the table the transportation bid appeal. Mercado seconded the motion and the motion was passed unanimously.
There was discussion regarding the transportation bid appeal options.
Preece moved that the board of trustees rebid the 10 transportation routes discussed. Mercado seconded the motion. Three members voted in the affirmative and one board member voted nay. The motion carried.
Mercado moved that the special meeting of the board of trustees be adjourned. Preece seconded the motion. All board members voted in the affirmative..
As a result of this board meeting, 10 routes previously awarded to the second-lowest bidder were put up for rebid. The rebid was announced and publicized on July 24, 2014, and August 18, 2014. The bids were scheduled to be opened on August 20, 2014. During the August 21, 2014, board meeting, the board scheduled a special meeting for August 26, 2014. The purpose of the special board meeting was explained in the August 21, 2014, meeting as follows:
"Mr. Dewane Wren stated that there is a need to have two special board meetings. Mrs. Marlow moved that a special meeting of the board of trustees to be held on August 26, 2014 at 6 p.m. Was for the purpose of approving the 2014-15 transportation bids. Mr. Mercado seconded the motion and the motion passes."
The single item on the agenda was item B, “Transportation Bids”. Minutes of the meeting are as follows:
"Chairman Wren called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Present were Chairman Wren, Vice-Chairman Derek Preece, Treasurer Mary Jo Marlow, Trustee Carlos Mercado, and Trustee Dale Christiansen.
"Others present included Superintendent Chad R. Struhs, Clerk JaNae Smith, Brian Kress, Vicki Johnson, Joy Mickelsen, Melissa Carrasco, Kathy Lambson, Jamie Nakamura, Hal Silzly, Bryce Lloyd, Sherry Miles, Jay Miles, Chad Peterson, Sonya Harris, Jackie Harrington, Donavan Harrington, Kendra Evensen representing the Idaho State Journal, and Lisa Lete, representing the Morning News.
"The agenda was approved and Chairman Wren indicated there was but a single item on the agenda which was the transportation bids. The board of trustees must decide how to award the ten bids that have been rebid.
"Mr. Struhs was asked for and gave his recommendations. They included that the board should review the contractual violations from the previous years. 'Safety and efficient transportation is critical for our district,' Struhs said. Struhs then turned time over to the district attorney. The attorney recommended two things. 1) to award all ten routes to the lowest bidder, or 2) declare that due to contractual violations that the board reject the lowest bidder and move to the next lowest bidder. He recommended that the board include in the motion that if a violation occurs, it will be considered a break of contract.
"Discussion followed that said that 'contractual violations for all contractors with an opportunity for the board members to ask questions and the contractors were give opportunities to give clarifications. Highlights of that conversation included serious violations that should not be taken lightly.
"It was suggested that a procedure needs to be in place to take care of violations in the future. Mr. Mercado suggested that a letter of compliance be sent at the end of the school year to each of the contractors.
“'We need to be proactive on the violations as they happen,' Mr. Wren stated. 'The district and the safety of the children in the district should be our highest priority.'
"Mrs. Marlow moved that the board of trustees approve the lowest bid with the understanding that contractual violations are grounds for calling breach of contract and that should a contractual violation occur, the route in question be taken away and rebid as soon as possible. Mr. Mercado seconded the motion. In a roll call vote, three members voted in the affirmative and two board members voted against. The motion passed."
The result of the board meeting was the awarding of 10 transportation routes to Teton Stage Lines. The following day, August 27, 2014, Kress was asked by Superintendent Struhs to accompany him to a meeting. In attendance was Chad Struhs, Donavan Harrington, Bryce Lloyd, and Brian Kress. Harrington presented information regarding some extenuating circumstances that made it unlikely that he would be able to fulfill all 10 transportation routes. His proposal was to relinquish the rights to 6 of the 10 awarded routes to the second lowest bidder.
Part 2 to be published Thursday