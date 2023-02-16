The city of Blackfoot has been tasked, along with every other water purveyor in the country, to conduct service line inventory and put together a report on the amount of lead and copper piping that are in the water system.
This task has come down from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is unfunded, meaning the costs of conducting the inventory has to be paid by the water purveyor.
Mayor Marc Carroll said the reach of the mandate is expansive, stating that it will affect water purveyors “whether it’s a community well that services 15 families or it’s a city with a million people in it.”
The city has contracted through 120Water, a water advisor firm, to do the inventory for Blackfoot as the water department doesn’t have the necessary staff to do it and keep up its numerous responsibilities.
Greg Onishi, city water supervisor, said, ”At this point in time right now, people should know that it’s not a hazard.”
Onishi said the water department tests the levels of lead and copper in the water system and they’ve never reported an amount above the standard levels that EPA guidelines allows for, and said that they’re on the lower end of that scale.
The mayor set out to complete this report as a goal for this year, but it could take until 2024 to be completed. The deadline that the EPA has set out is October 2024, so if it does stretch into the next year the city will still be in compliance with the mandate.
Conducting this inventory is a “labor intensive” process, Onishi said. He said it requires going through water department records to find anything that offers information on active lead or copper pipes and then the water department has to make reports on the pipes that are known to be lead or copper. It also requires a process called potholing, which is a non-destructive digging process that uses vacuum excavation to dig holes to utility lines and expose them, to then find out what those pipes are.
“One thing for sure we’re going to learn is how many lead connections we do have,” Onishi said. The water department already removes lead pipes from the system when they come across them.
“Whenever we get a leak in an old line, we come through and replace the whole thing and we take the lead out so it’s basically lead-free at that point,” Onishi said.
This report will tell the water department exactly how extensive the amount of lead and copper pipes in the system are and give them a better idea of what they’ll need to replace.
“It’s just more of the lead pipes that we will be removing from our system and that’s obviously a goal of ours in the future. I don’t know how soon it will be with everything going on but we will be going out there and changing them,” Onishi said.
