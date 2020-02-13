BLACKFOOT – The final state media girls' basketball poll has been released for this year, just in time for the teams to get their final lineups in for the state touranment that starts Thursday.
Some local teams are listed in the poll this week, most notably Blackfoot in the 4A rankings at fifth, sliding down a spot, mainly because they lost to Skyline in their opening game of the District 6 tournament, but they have avenged that loss and have secured a spot at the state tournament. They will be playing Bonneville for a shot at the district title.
In 3A action, Snake River is in sixth place and has won the District 5 tournament and secured their spot in the state tournament as well.
It will be interesting to see how many more teams will join the growing list of state tournament qualifiers before the weekend is over and the brackets are finalized for the various classifications at state.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 20-2 40 1
2. Timberline 21-2 32 2
3. Lake City 15-6 16 T-4
4. Coeur d'Alene 17-4 14 T-4
5. Meridian 16-8 8 3
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 3
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 23-0 40 1
2. Century 18-3 32 2
3. Middleton 17-5 24 3
4. Caldwell 20-3 13 5
5. Blackfoot 18-7 6 4
Other receiving votes: Sandpoint 2, Burley 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 21-1 40 1
2. Parma 19-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 16-4 25 3
4. Teton 16-8 13 4
5. Filer 16-9 9 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 2
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 21-2 40 1
2. Melba 19-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 18-4 23 3
4. Grangeville 17-4 16 4
5. Ririe 15-8 3 -
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 2
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 22-1 40 1
2. Prairie 17-4 29 2
3. Rimrock 22-1 26 3
4. Grace 18-3 17 4
T-5. Butte County 16-8 3 5
T-5. Liberty Charter 16-7 3 -
Other receiving votes: Genesee 1, Wallace 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 17-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 19-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 19-3 25 3
4. Rockland 19-2 16 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 18-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 1, Mackay 1