Kaden Mitchell, a Blackfoot Water Department employee, has obtained his class one water distribution license, which will allow him to have expanded responsibilities at the water department. Mitchell is the fourth one in the department to obtain this license.
Mitchell, who’s two years into working with the Blackfoot Water Department, had to put in a full year of work before he was able to take the test for the license.
Princton Lee, Blackfoot Water Superintendent, said that obtaining his water distribution license will allow Mitchell to work more independently and even offer training to the other
“He can troubleshoot problems better and propose solutions or help work on a solution because he understands how a distribution system works,” Lee said.
“It's nice that he's gotten the education and then validated that education to be able to help the department in those ways,” Lee said.
Mitchell sees this as the first step that will enable him to take more advanced classes in the future. After two more years of work, he’ll be eligible to test for his class two license.
“It is a stepping stone,” Mitchell said. “It's kind of the first stepping stone into getting the licensing. So it gives you more responsibility.”
Mitchell doesn’t have to keep working toward these higher levels of license, but it’s something he wants to do.
Before Mitchell was a water department employee, working to advance his licensing, he didn’t work for the city. That changed when one of his friends spoke highly of his job in city government.
“He said it's a good place to work and they respect each other pretty well and that's kind of where I wanted to try to apply for,” Mitchell said.
Lee said that when he interviewed with Mitchell, he said that he was good with his hands and on the job learning, and that’s what Lee was looking for.
“When he started, he started with nothing and then we trained him how to check pumps and how to change components on service lines and to fix things,” Lee said. “He started learning how to run a backhoe and in the meantime he's trying to study for tests and retain knowledge and he's learning about cross connections and different flows and the correct way to work safely and efficiently and he's just taking on challenges.”
What surprised Mitchell the most when he got the job with the water department was the friendships he made in the department. He found that he was, “able to look forward to the day,” before going to work because of those friendships he made.
“He's a good guy. He takes his job seriously. He wants to do a good job, wants to make sure that the water's doing what it should and the system performs how it should,” Lee said.
Mitchell said the most fulfilling part of his job in the water department is, “being able to go home and everyone is safe and know that I'm able to go take a drink from the kitchen sink and not have to worry about it,” Mitchell said.
