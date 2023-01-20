Kaden Mitchell, a Blackfoot Water Department employee, has obtained his class one water distribution license, which will allow him to have expanded responsibilities at the water department. Mitchell is the fourth one in the department to obtain this license.

Mitchell, who’s two years into working with the Blackfoot Water Department, had to put in a full year of work before he was able to take the test for the license.


