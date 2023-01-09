The city of Blackfoot has welcomed a new Planning and Zoning Administrator to the position, Julie Conan, and she filled the role on November 7, 2022.
Conan brings experience to the administrator role as she has previously worked in the Planning and Zoning department as the administrative assistant. For the past six months, she’s worked with the previous administrator, Kurt Hibbert, who helped her gain a better understanding of the city’s procedures.
Conan was born in Blackfoot and has lived there for most of her life and her family are all from around this area. One of the many things Conan loves about the area is the outdoors and all the camping sites and hiking trails that it offers.
“There's plenty to do around here, still having the small town feel and having the mountains all around you. It's just a really nice place to live and there's good people here,” Conan said.
Conan began working for the city Planning and Zoning department because she already had experience working in Bingham County’s building department as a Permit Technician after being promoted from Human Resources.
“I gained experience in the building, construction standards and the permitting process and how the Planning and Zoning Commission operates,” Conan said.
After working for the county and before joining the city, Conan had been working for a utility company in Pocatello and when the opportunity to work locally for Blackfoot, Conan decided to take advantage of it, joining the city staff on May 31, 2022.
Finding herself in the position now, Conan looks to build a stronger comprehensive development plan for the city, and one part of that is the city’s downtown revitalization project that they’ve partnered with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments and Keller Associates to do.
“We try to promote new business developments in the city and encourage developers to come and visit Blackfoot,” Conan said. They hope that the downtown project will be effective at encouraging more people to open businesses here in Blackfoot.
Something else Conan wants to accomplish in her position is to better define the conditional use permit process and to, “refine it, see if there's any parts of it that I can make better and more understandable.”
The conditional use permit is basically a type of exception to zoning ordinances, one example being someone wants to start a business out of their residence, like a hair salon. The person who wants to start the business would apply which would be reviewed by the city public works department and is then brought before the Planning and Zoning Commission to be approved or not approved.
“I just want to make this a little bit more streamlined on our end, so we're getting people's permits processed more quickly, then scheduling them on the next hearing agenda and getting them on the next hearing agenda,” Conan explained.
Conan also hired a new administrative assistant, Misty Myler, and one of her projects has been editing the application forms to make them easier to fill out and more straightforward.
“And we've been working closely with the public works department uh to include them in our permitting processes because each superintendent provides valuable input in the permitting procedures,” Conan said.
Conan said that in addition to handling the permitting of new city developments and zoning enforcement, they also have to work closely with the Public Works department to make sure that streets and sidewalks don’t get damaged and that if they do, they’re repaired in a timely fashion.
Conan said the biggest adjustment she’s had to make is reading through the city ordinance and learning all of it, but that, “I've also enjoyed working with other jurisdictions. They've reached out to me and provided assistance on things when I needed it.”
“I have a lot of support within the city office itself and around the community,” Conan said.
“It's a big job, there's a lot of different aspects to focus on. You've got to know your community and the direction that everybody wants to go and try to make it as easy as possible for people to get things done, whether it be at their place of residence or out in the community,” Conan said. “We just want to facilitate projects and to keep our city nice and to promote growth.”
