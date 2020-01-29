The film “The Rhythm Section” finds the main character, Stephanie Patrick, headed down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible.
Starring the beautiful and talented Blake Lively, director Reed Morano takes us on a journey that is a sophisticated revenge mission that may snap the lead character out of her depression, but is also one that the view may find to be you don’t expect the Patrick to make it to the end of the film.
Lively has become one of my favorite actresses and she has also become my “go to girl” when I need a good flick to raise my spirits and get me back into the movie going habit.
Not only is she a beautiful lady, she is talented as well and she does an exemplary job in this film.
There are scenes that probably will make the movie goer wonder “what was she thinking of,” but Lively pulls it off and produces a very worthy performance, one that will make her a lot of new fans as she is able to persevere through thick and thin as she exacts her revenge on anyone who had anything to do with the killing of her entire family.
Stephanie panics under pressure. She’s a bad shot, and an even worse driver. In hand-to-hand combat, she gets thrown around, battered and very nearly killed. Multiple times. She is very human like in this role and you will feel for her and commiserate with her as she moves from scene to scene and her trials and tribulations are showcased for us all to see.
This isn’t an easy role, but Lively aces it. Flashing back more than half a year earlier, the film finds Stephanie looking a lot worse for wear, with scars on her wrists and tears in her eyes. To erase the pain of the plane crash that claimed her parents’ lives, she turns tricks for smack in a squalid London flat. She’s scraping along rock bottom when an investigative reporter named Keith Proctor (Raza Jaffrey) shows up with inside information on the accident — which wasn’t an accident but an attack, he insists.
On a scale of 1-5, I give this movie a solid 4.5, mainly because of the acting job of Lively, who is superlative in this film.
“The Rhythm Section” begins today at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and you can find show times on the website at: www.royaltheaters.com. You can also reserve and pay for your seats through this website.