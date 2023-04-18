Clyde Blessinger

Idaho has lost an old school, real cowboy, and America has lost a true patriot from the Greatest Generation. Dad passed away on September 22, 2019, the last day of Summer; a beautiful, sunny Sunday morning, and a perfect day to trail the cows in Sawmill Canyon.

Clyde R. Blessinger was born on February 15, 1924, in Star, Idaho, to Ralph and Linnie Blessinger. Clyde's early childhood was spent in Ola, Meridian, and the Little Lost River Valley. After serving in the US Navy during World War II, Clyde married Wyona Walters on October 5, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho. They had three children, Ronnie, Michael, and LaRee - the luckiest kids in the world.


