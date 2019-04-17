BOISE (BLM) — The federal Bureau of Land Management will conduct its annual public hearing today to discuss the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the monitoring and management of wild horses on public lands.
The hearing will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marsing American Legion Community Hall, 126 S. Second Ave. in Marsing.
The hearing is required before helicopters or motorized vehicles can be used in wild horse management to comply with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. BLM Idaho typically varies the location of its hearings each year.
The BLM plans to use helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and other motorized vehicles to estimate population numbers for wild horse herds throughout Idaho. The hearing will also consider the use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses and to conduct field monitoring activities.
Comments submitted to BLM must include your address, phone number, email or other personal identifying information in your comment. The entire comment submitted — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While anonymity may be requested, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
To make oral or written statements to present at the hearing, contact the wild horse and burro specialist for the Boise District at 208-384-3300, the wild horse and burro specialist for the Challis Field Office at 208-879-6200 or the wild horse and burro specialist for the Jarbidge Field Office at 208-736-2060.