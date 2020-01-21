BOISE — Idaho’s four community college presidents, including the College of Eastern Idaho’s Rick Aman, updated lawmakers on the House Education Committee Monday on what their institutions have been doing.
In his presentation, Aman went over several things the college is doing, notably growth in the college’s job training programs. He talked for a while about CEI’s registered nursing program, which has grown from 88 students two years to 133 now, and programs that tie in to jobs at nearby Idaho National Laboratory, such as cybersecurity and information technology.
“Protecting the infrastructure of this country is an important element of what the lab actually does,” Aman said.
Aman said CEI is looking at how to expand these programs over the next few years, as expansion in the microreactor sector is expected to bring more jobs to the Idaho Falls area. One thing CEI is looking at, Aman said, is expanding its construction and building trades program to help meet demand from this.
CEI, which used to be Eastern Idaho Technical College, is the newest community college in the state. Bonneville County voters approved its creation in 2017. The Legislature’s budget-setting committee is reviewing college and university budgets this week, and CEI’s is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.
Aman said the college is also working on establishing more transfer programs and making it possible for students to graduate more quickly. Two-thirds of CEI students, he said, go on to a four-year university after their time there, and Aman said CEI is working with local high school students to encourage them to get 12 dual credits in high school.
“Speed to degree then becomes the mantra that we use,” he said.
Aman also said CEI has been expanding its online offerings and expects too have a full associate of arts degree available online by fall 2020. He also said the college is looking to expand its automotive offerings to include training programs working with electric vehicles.