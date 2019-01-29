A local lawmaker's proposal to ban cities and counties from passing their own bans on using a cellphone while driving is scheduled to be introduced Wednesday.
A proposed bill from Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, to "establish provisions prohibiting local authorities from enacting ordinances prohibiting or regulating use of handheld wireless devices" is on the House Local Government Committee's agenda.
If the committee votes to introduce the bill Wednesday afternoon, a full hearing could be scheduled later. If it passes, the bill would override local bans in the handful of municipalities, including Idaho Falls and Pocatello, that have passed bans on using a handheld cellphone while driving.
Christensen first brought the bill to the committee a week ago, but the committee sent it back to him to make some technical corrections to the wording.