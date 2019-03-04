A former lawmaker from Idaho Falls was the star of the Idaho House’s Idaho Day festivities Monday in Boise.
The House celebrated the day, which marks the day President Abraham Lincoln created Idaho Territory in 1863, with music and short speeches from four lawmakers about small Idaho towns they are from and love. This year’s theme was “My Town Idaho,” a celebration of Idaho’s small towns.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, told lawmakers about the history of Osgood, his small hometown northwest of Idaho Falls, and his family’s connections to the place. When Marshall was done former Idaho Falls Rep. Linden Bateman, the event’s main speaker, took the podium.
Bateman, a former Idaho Falls High School teacher who spent almost two decades in the Legislature, is well known for his passion for history — he sponsored the bill to create Idaho Day.
Bateman talked about Franklin, the first town in Idaho, which was founded in 1860 by settlers who mistakenly thought they were in Utah. He talked about his family connection to Carey, a small town in Blaine County where his grandfather homesteaded. He told his former colleagues about a neighbor he knew when he was growing up who was born in 1857 and was in her 90s at the time.
“Within my lifetime I knew people who lived here before there was a place called Idaho, before there was a single town,” Bateman said.
Bateman said he loves visiting Idaho’s small towns and the people who founded the state.
“We gain from the greatness of the past courage and confidence for the future,” Bateman said. “When you read about the great men and women who founded Idaho, it inspires you to be a better leader, a better servant. I really believe that.”
Bateman gave the example of Andrew Little, the grandfather of Gov. Brad Little, who came to Idaho from Scotland in 1893 with a bedroll, two sheepdogs and $7 in his pocket. He was able to get to Caldwell, but he didn’t have enough money to get to the sheepherding job waiting for him in Emmett so he walked the rest of the way. Did that young man know, Bateman wondered, that someday he would own the largest sheepherding operation in America?
“Do you think it entered his mind that his son would serve in the Senate of the state of Idaho?” Bateman asked. “Or do you think it entered his mind that his yet-to-be-born grandson would serve as governor of the state of Idaho? Those are the kind of people who founded Idaho. They started with nothing.”
Marshall told the House about the history of Osgood.
“It really is a town,” Marshall said. “It does show up on the map sometimes.”
After the town was settled, a pumping station was built near the Jefferson County line to bring the community water, and the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company bought the land and started to farm it with a sharecropping system, where families paid their rent in a percentage of their crops and were required to grow a certain amount of sugar beets, which were processed at the Lincoln Sugar Factory east of Idaho Falls.
“It became a tight-knit community of hardworking families,” Marshall said.
Marshall’s grandfather, a farmer, came to Osgood from Utah in 1935. Marshall’s father became the water master for the Shattuck irrigation project at age 28. He was paid by being allowed to keep the crops he grew and befriended the many Japanese families who had bought land in the area in the 1920s.
The Utah-Idaho Sugar Company closed its factory in 1970 and sold its land in Osgood. Today, Marshall said, the community is much bigger, the farms are much bigger and only a handful of families are still farmers.
“Osgood is still a close-knit community of good, hardworking, kind and friendly people,” Marshall said. “It is truly a part of Idaho’s history.”
Bateman finished by talking about how, when he was 8 years old, his father helped to kindle his interest in Idaho’s Native American history. They were fishing on Camas Creek, near Kilgore in Clark County, when his father showed him the lonely grave of Bernard Brooks, a U.S. Cavalry trumpeter who was killed in battle at that site in the Nez Perce War of 1877. Led by Chief Joseph, the tribe fled over 1,100 miles from the pursuing U.S. Army that was trying to force them onto a reservation until they were finally defeated at a battle in Montana just 40 miles south of the Canadian border.
Bateman decided he wanted to learn everything he could about Chief Joseph. The only picture of him he could find was in a library book, so he tore it out and hung it on his bedroom wall. Feeling guilty, he took the picture down and atoned for the theft by letting his library books get overdue so he had to pay fines. Bateman later learned that the main military leader during the war was not Joseph but Ollokot, a strikingly tall and charismatic warrior.
“He was a fascinating, heroic figure,” Bateman said.
Decades later, in 2015, Bateman was a state House member and the office next to his belonged to Democratic Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Coeur d’Alene tribal member who would go on to be her party's 2018 gubernatorial nominee. They became friends; Jordan would give Bateman traditional Native American remedies such as camas roots and huckleberry juice when he was sick. One day, they were talking about her heritage and she told him she was a third-great granddaughter of Ollokot.
“I just could not believe that,” Bateman said. “She stands 6 feet tall. Her third-great grandfather Ollokot managed to stay alive through all these battles.”
Ollokot was finally killed in the last half-hour of that last battle.
“As he died there, do you think it entered his mind that his third-great granddaughter would serve in the Idaho Legislature or get her party’s nomination for the governor of the state of Idaho?” Bateman asked. “History can be a tremendous inspiration.”