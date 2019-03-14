A bill to relax licensing requirements for administrators of public charter schools is headed to the governor's desk.
The Idaho House voted 46-22 to pass the bill Thursday, with local Republican Reps. Rod. Furniss, R-Rigby, Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, among the eight Republicans who joined the Democrats in voting "No."
The same bill passed the Legislature last year, but then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed it, saying he had concerns about reducing standards. Supporters said they view it as a way to increase charter schools' flexibility in hiring administrators. It remains to be seen what Gov. Brad Little will do.