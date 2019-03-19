A bill that aims to make dental care more easily available on Native American reservations passed the Idaho House overwhelmingly Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1129, which would create a program to let trained dental therapists provide dental care on reservations, passed the House 59-9. Having already passed the Senate, it now heads to the governor.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who co-sponsored the bill in the House with Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, said the bill was negotiated between the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and the Idaho State Dental Association and would address a problem with lack of dental care.
"There's really a lack of access to dental providers on these reservations," Zollinger said.
Chew said many tribal members are historically wary of outsiders providing dental care. This program, she said, would let tribal members get trained as dental technicians and serve people in their own communities. Rep. John Green, R-Post Falls, said lawmakers shouldn’t second-guess something the tribe had requested.
“This is a unique solution to a unique problem to a unique demographic,” he said.
The therapists would be required to have graduated from a dental therapy school accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. There aren't any accredited institutions at the moment that meet the law's requirements, although there is one in Alaska that is expected to get accredited before the end of the year. That none doesn’t exist yet worried Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell.
“I just think the cart’s before the horse,” he said.
Zollinger said authorizing the program would give institutions a reason to create such certification programs. He also said the bill would require these dental therapists to finish their first 500 hours of clinical practice under a dentist's supervision.
“The safety concerns, I do not believe there is a safety concern,” he said. “It has worked in other states, on other reservations.”