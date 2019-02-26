A bill to give workers more time to file claims in court or with the Department of Labor for unpaid wages passed the Idaho House unanimously Tuesday.
The statute of limitations to file claims for partially paid wages in the law now is six months. House Bill 113, sponsored by Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, would extend this to a year.
Erpelding said many people don't notice they've been shorted until they file their taxes, meaning they can miss out on months' worth of money that's owed to them.
"I think this is a common-sense change that we should get behind and support," said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.
The bill now goes to the Senate.