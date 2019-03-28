A bill to put about $3 million a year more into roads and shift about $800,000 a year to counties to cover the cost of issuing driver's licenses is headed to the House floor.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted unanimously and with little debate Thursday to advance the bill.
Sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, the bill would tweak the sales tax distribution formula to put another $3 million or so a year into the state's Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program. It would also pay counties $2 for every driver's license or instruction permit they issue.
Moyle said the bill would, as well as boosting road funding, help counties cover the costs of their departments of motor vehicles and give larger counties some funding so they can open more DMV locations if they so choose. The DMV’s computer systems were down or slow multiple times last summer due to issues with new computer software and with Gemalto, the vendor that provides computer service to the department, leading to to people not being able to renew expiring driver’s licenses and long waits at DMVs throughout the state.