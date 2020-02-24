BOISE — A bill to make some tweaks to the initiative process was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee Monday.
Sponsored by Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, the rule would add a "single subject rule" to initiatives, similar to the existing one for legislation, and require that each signature page include a statement that any person signing a petition may remove his or her signature. It would add effective dates for initiatives of the July 1 following the vote at the earliest for statewide initiatives and an earlier one if specified in the petition for city and county ones. It would also require campaign finance disclosure reports for people who pay signature gatherers.
Addis tried to introduce a similar bill earlier this year but pulled it to make some tweaks due to concerns that the July 1 deadline for local initiatives in his original bill could give lame duck city councils or county commissions too much time to make changes to a voter initiative. The committee voted unanimously to introduce the new bill Monday, paving the way for a full hearing later.
Much of the 2019 session was taken up by a heated debate, in the wake of the successful passage of Medicaid expansion in 2018 over the wishes of many Republican lawmakers, on whether the Legislature should raise the thresholds to get an initiative on the ballot. Two bills to significantly raise the number of signatures needed passed the Legislature but Gov. Brad Little vetoed them.
While no bills to raise the signature thresholds have come back, a couple of smaller bills to make some changes to the process have been introduced. As House State Affairs introduced Addis' bill Monday, down the hall Senate State Affairs was considering a bill sponsored by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, to require initiatives to come with a fiscal impact statement. That committee voted to send the bill on to the full Senate, with Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, casting the only "No" vote.