The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee voted unanimously Wednesday evening to back a bill to legalize hemp in Idaho.
“Our contact with local law enforcement establishes their support for this legislation,” committee Chairman Mark Fuller said in an email. “Additional work by law enforcement will result initially, but the favorable economic benefit to Idaho farmers more than offsets that cost.”
The resolution touts the potential economic benefits of legalizing hemp, saying it "has the potential to be a lucrative alternative crop in Idaho, benefiting Idaho farmers." It asks Bonneville County's lawmakers to support the bill.
Hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant with negligible levels of the psychoactive THC that gives marijuana its kick, has numerous industrial uses and is legal federally now due to last year’s farm bill. However, it is illegal under Idaho state law. Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, introduced a bill a week ago to legalize hemp in Idaho.
Idaho police are still enforcing the state’s ban on hemp, most recently arresting a trucker in Ada County in January who was transporting 6,700 pounds of a “green leafy substance.” Idaho State Police originally touted it as the biggest marijuana bust in the state’s history. However, the company the driver worked for says it was hemp and is suing the state police.