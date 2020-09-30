The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is backing incumbent Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch's re-election bid.
“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue said in a statement. “As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator James Risch. He has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Senator Risch and looks forward to partnering with him in the future.”
Risch, who has been in office since 2009 and is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is running for another term against former Democratic state legislator and gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan.
The chamber, which has traditionally been a Republican-leaning organization and a major supporter of GOP campaigns but has endorsed some Democratic congressional incumbents this year as well as Republicans, hasn't announced any other Idaho endorsements yet. Both of the state's House members are up for re-election as well and are facing Democratic opponents.