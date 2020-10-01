A Republican pro-clean energy group has endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's re-election bid.
“Congressman Mike Simpson has played a key role in advancing clean energy technologies and building a stronger American energy sector for his constituents,” said Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. “During his time in the U.S. House, Congressman Simpson has worked to promote a safe and healthy environment and supported job-creating policies that strengthen our energy economy. CRES is proud to formally endorse Mike Simpson in his reelection bid for the U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.”
Simpson, who has been in office since 1999, is running for another term against Democrat Aaron Swisher.
According to a news release, to receive CRES' endorsements candidates "must acknowledge a role for the federal government in reducing America’s carbon emissions and developing a robust clean energy industry, as well as demonstrate leadership on policy initiatives related to climate change and emissions reduction."
The group cited numerous aspects of Simpson's record to explain its endorsement, including his role in overseeing funding for the U.S. Department of Energy and for land management agencies due to his committee assignments and his support for bills including the Great American Outdoors Act, which raises funding for national parks and land maintenance and which President Donald Trump signed in August.