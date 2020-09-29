U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday morning.
“I had a great meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett today to discuss her fitness for the Supreme Court,” said Crapo following the meeting. “Her legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience are exemplary. Judge Barrett is conscientious in her application of jurisprudential principles. She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written. I look forward to her coming before the Judiciary Committee in a couple of weeks to speak further about her experience and qualifications, and to answer questions about her judicial philosophy more deeply.”
President Donald Trump announced Saturday he was picking Barrett, who is a Seventh Circuit Court judge now, for the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a week-and-a-half ago. Crapo is on the Judiciary Committee, which will hold hearings on the nominee.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he plans to hold a vote on Barrett's confirmation, leading to charges of hypocrisy from Democrats, since McConnell refused to hold a vote on President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 on the grounds that the winner of that year's presidential election should fill that vacancy. Republicans have countered that the situation is different since, unlike in 2016, the president and Senate are both of the same party, and it appears as of now they have the votes to confirm Barrett.