Idaho's two U.S. senators voted on Monday to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Throughout her confirmation, Judge Barrett has consistently impressed the Senate and the American people with her sterling credentials and exceptional legal skills and acumen," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch said in a statement. "I am proud to cast my vote to confirm Judge Barrett and have every confidence she will make an excellent ninth Justice to the Supreme Court.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, called Barrett "preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court."
"She understands the proper role of a judge," Crapo said. "Her majority opinions have been unanimous 95 percent of the time, and she ranks sixth among the 11 active judges of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on her reported dissent opinions, placing her right in the middle. This is the record of someone who follows precedent and will interpret the law as it is written."
Democrat Paulette Jordan, who is running against Risch, criticized the Republicans.
“With just one week to go before the election ends, my opponent and Senate Republicans voted today to put protections for people with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before," Jordan said, a reference to fears that Barrett might be a vote in favor of overturning the Affordable Care Act. "Voters across Idaho will hold him accountable for it.”
The Senate voted 52-48, almost along party lines, to confirm Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats have argued that the Senate should have waited until after next week's election to act and let the winner of the presidential election fill the seat, and they have raised the possibility of adding more seats to the court if they win the presidency and the Senate.