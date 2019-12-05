U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo went on the “Titans of Nuclear” podcast on Monday to talk about Idaho National Laboratory and other nuclear power-related issues.
Crapo, R-Idaho, grew up in Idaho Falls, and he started the interview by noting he was born in May 1951, about seven months before scientists at what was then called the National Reactor Testing Station used nuclear energy to power some light bulbs for the first time.
“From literally the year I was born, I was right there in the middle of this whole experiment, this whole experience, at Idaho National Lab,” he said.
INL, Crapo said, would remain a part of his life, as the place where many of his neighbors worked as a child and later as an Idaho state legislator representing his home district and advocating for energy-related issues.
Crapo also discussed environmental issues in general, his work in the Senate and some legislation he has worked on related to INL and nuclear power, such as the bill that created the National Reactor Innovation Center that will be sited at INL and others meant to encourage reactor development.
The podcast is hosted by Bret Kugelmass, an engineer, entrepreneur and advocate for nuclear power, and features interviews with experts on nuclear-related topics or people who are somehow connected to the field.