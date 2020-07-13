A major progressive political action committee has come out in support of Paulette Jordan's Senate bid.
Democracy for America, which has more than 1 million members nationwide and almost 4,000 in Idaho, announced Thursday it is backing Jordan, the Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. The PAC also backed Jordan when she ran for governor in 2018.
"Democracy for America was proud to support Paulette Jordan in 2018 when she defied the naysayers and earned more votes from Idahoans than any Democrat has received for Governor in the state’s history," said DFA CEO Charles Chamberlain. "DFA members are even more excited to endorse Paulette this year because we know what her steadfast progressive values, her unwavering commitment to the people of Idaho, and crucial life experience as a Native American woman will bring to the halls of the U.S. Senate. Ready to fight for a transformative approach to healthcare like Medicare for All and justice for every American who calls our country home, Paulette Jordan is running for U.S. Senate to put people first — not corporate lobbyists or DC insiders."
“It is with great honor that I thank Democracy for America for supporting our campaign to elect Idaho’s first Indigenous female U.S. Senator and the State’s first Democratic senator in over 40 years," Jordan said. "DFA has consistently been on the front lines of our country's most important political and ideological battles supporting grassroots efforts to take meaningful progressive political action. Idahoans are calling out for a progressive champion in Washington who will prioritize people over politics and ensure that every single American gets the fair shot they deserve. Thank you for supporting the people of Idaho in this movement.”
Democrats need to win four seats to take control of the U.S. Senate, which currently has a Republican majority, and DFA is making a major push to help Democratic Senate candidates this year. The groups is also backing Democrats Charles Booker in Kentucky, Royce West in Texas, the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Jamie Harrison in South Carolina, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina and Betsy Sweet in Maine.
Democracy for America was founded by former Vermont governor, presidential candidate and Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean. The group endorsed Bernie Sanders in his 2016 and 2020 bids for the Democratic presidential nomination.