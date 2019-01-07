Gov. Brad Little's first budget proposal includes hikes in teacher pay, new funding for early childhood literacy and a 100-bed expansion of the St. Anthony Work Camp.
The overall increase in general fund spending would be a little less than 6.7 percent, Alex Adams, Little's new state budget chief, told reporters Monday. Little is asking lawmakers for $48 million to fund the last year of the career ladder, a five-year plan to increase Idaho's low teacher pay. He is also asking for an additional $11,229,400 to boost starting teacher salaries to $40,000 a year, something he talked about on the campaign trail. And, he is recommending $7,175,400 for "master educator premiums," which will boost the salaries of some teachers who are more advanced in their careers.
Little is also asking for another $13,156,500 for early childhood literacy and education programs, doubling the amount being spent now. This is also something he talked about frequently on the campaign trail, the goal being to ensure Idaho students are reading at grade level by the time they finish third grade. Districts would have flexibility in how they use the money, and could use it for things like all-day kindergarten and literacy programs.
However, Adams said, it could not be used for pre-kindergarten programs at this point, since that would require a change in the law. Adams said Little isn't proposing pre-kindergarten legislation at this point, but "I think it's a conversation we need to have."
Little is asking for $7.4 million to expand the St. Anthony Work Camp by 100 beds and $12.2 million to build a community re-entry center in northern Idaho.
"The governor feels both of those would help rehabilitate folks and stem the tide of the revolving door," Adams said.
Adams said there are also plans to increase the number of women's beds at the state prison outside of Kuna. The budget does not include the $500 million new prison the Board of Correction asked for last year, or any definite plans to bring the hundreds of Idaho inmates who are being boarded at a private prison in Texas back to the state.
Little is proposing paying for the first half-year of Medicaid expansion, which is all that needs to be funded out of this budget, with $10,756,400 from the Millennium Fund and $9,267,000 in offsets from elsewhere in the general fund.
The budget also includes $4.2 million in federal grant money that would be spent to combat opioid abuse via efforts such as doctor and pharmacist education and on the anti-overdose drug Naloxone.
Other budgetary highlights:
- Little wants to leave the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries in place this year but ask lawmakers to repeal it next year.
- Little is asking lawmakers to reduce state spending on the Wolf Control Fund from $400,000 to $200,000, thinking there is already enough money in the account.
- Little's budget proposal does not include the $21 million Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra requested for her Keep Idaho Students Safe initiative, a student safety plan that would mostly consist of grants schools could use to hire security officers or make other safety improvements. The only increase in school safety spending is a $255,600 federal grant. Adams said Little wants to "work with the stakeholder community" to devise a school security strategy before moving forward.
- Little is asking for $1.66 million for for graduate medical education, including $650,000 to support 10 new internal medicine residents at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and $120,000 to add one new resident at Bingham Internal Medicine and help support 12 who are there now.
- The budget doesn't include anything related to the shift in the public school funding formula that is being discussed now, as that isn't expected to take effect until the next fiscal year, assuming the Legislature approves it.
Check back later this afternoon for more details and reaction. Little is scheduled to deliver his first State of the State address at 1 p.m.