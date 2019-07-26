The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party had his bond revoked on Wednesday and is wanted on a new felony charge of intimidating a witness.
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted prosecutors’ motion to revoke the $80,000 bond of Jonathan Parker, 39. Prosecutors said he had texted his estranged wife, a violation of a no-contact order, the Idaho Press reported.
Parker was first arrested in May on suspicion of first-degree stalking. Police and prosecutors say he hid in the bushes outside his estranged wife’s apartment, wearing a wig and fondling himself. The alleged action violated a no-contact order in place against Parker.
Parker is wanted on two warrants according to Ada County records, a misdemeanor for the protection order violation and a charge of intimidating a witness with a $100,000 bond attached to it.
On June 20 prosecutors filed a complaint accusing Parker of misdemeanor unlawful entry. Prosecutors said that, on April 26, he entered a woman’s home in Meridian without her consent. According to court documents the woman had previously given him a key and he made a copy of it, entering her home through the front door. She called police before she knew who had entered her house but saw him leave and get in his car while she was on the phone with them.
Parker pleaded not guilty in that case on July 3. According to a source with knowledge of the case, Parker subsequently contacted the victim and urged her not to assist authorities, leading to the witness intimidation charge. Parker said this would assist him in pursuing a plea deal in the stalking case involving his estranged wife.
Parker became state GOP chairman in 2017 and resigned in February, saying he needed more time for his job and family. Kootenai County's Jennifer Locke served as acting chairwoman until the party central committee chose former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador as chairman a month ago.