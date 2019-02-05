A bill to increase the maximum Forest Practices Act assessment paid by private landowners passed the Idaho House 45-25 on Tuesday.
The bill would increase the maximum assessment, which is used to fund the administration of the state's forest management law, from 10 cents an acre per year to 20 cents. If the bill passes the Senate and becomes law, the Idaho Department of Lands plans to ask the state Board of Land Commissioners for a 3 cent per year increase, generating an additional $150,000 from private forest owners. The increase contributed from state forest lands would add up to $30,000 a year, and the Department of Lands also plans to ask for a $177,000 boost in general fund money. Combined, this funding is "anticipated to be sufficient for IDL to fulfill statutory obligations and administration the Idaho (Forest Practices Act) for the next three to five years," according to the bill's statement of purpose.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, urged her colleagues to vote against the bill. While she said the program helps the timber industry, Moon said too much of the burden falls on smaller landowners. Moon recommended putting the bill aside for this year and taking a look at changing the funding mechanism.
"We have people who cut wood and who live in the woods and they've been paying a fee, and there's been a lot of questions as to why they're paying this fee," Moon said.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, argued in favor of the bill, saying it has been on the books for decades and works well.
“You have to spend money if you’re going to protect landowners,” she said.
Local lawmakers were split evenly on the final vote:
Yes: Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello; Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg; Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.
No: Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Julianne Young, R-Pingree; Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.