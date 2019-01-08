A former Idaho Falls lawmaker who was elected lieutenant governor in November presided over the Senate for the second time Monday.
Janice McGeachin, a Republican who beat Democrat Kristin Collum for the job, succeeds Brad Little, the former lieutenant governor who is now Idaho governor. McGeachin is the first woman to hold the position.
“It’s great to see that after all these years, we now can say, with great pride and honor, Madam President,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
