Former Rep. Ron Nate made it official Monday, announcing he plans to run again for his former House seat.
Nate, of Rexburg, was elected to represent District 34 in 2014 and served two terms, making a name for himself as one of the most conservative members ofo the Legislature and losing a close Republican primary in 2018 to now-Rep. Doug Ricks. However, Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill announced last week that he doesn't plan to seek another term, prompting Ricks to annoucne he plans to run for the Senate.
Primary Day is May 19. Nate's press release is below:
"I’m excited today to announce my Republican primary candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 34 covering Madison County and parts of Bonneville County.
"Our district knows my legislative legacy of improving education, strengthening Idaho’s economy, defending fiscal responsibility, protecting freedom, and promoting strong family values. The values of District 34 are exactly what Idaho needs, and I am eager to continue my strong record of sponsoring and supporting policies which are Constitutional, economically feasible, and morally sound.
"I look forward to continuing my successful work in restoring gun rights (as co-sponsor of the Concealed Carry bill in 2015), protecting life (as lead sponsor on the Ultrasound Information Act), and many other constituent issues such as property rights, education choice, and personal freedom.
"While currently employed as an economics professor at BYU-Idaho since 2001, I am a founding member and senior fellow at the Madison Liberty Institute in Rexburg. In addition to serving two terms already in the Idaho House and one on the Idaho Judicial Council, I have been an officer in the state Republican party and was the Madison County Republican Chairman for four years.
"Our family is loving life in the Hibbard area of Rexburg, and I enjoy the great support and love of my wife, Maria, and our four awesome children ages 16-22."