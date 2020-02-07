Adam Frugoli, one of two declared Republican contenders to succeed Dean Mortimer for the District 30 Senate seat, announced his first endorsement in the race earlier this week — Karen McGee, a former president of the state Board of Education.
“As past president of the state Board of Education, I was fortunate to work closely with Adam," McGee said in a statement. "He is a passionate advocate of a great education system. He is a champion for all teachers and students and has a thorough understanding of public schools, including charter schools. Growing up in Idaho, Adam understands what it means to work hard. Adam is a true conservative and would certainly represent all of Idaho.”
Mortimer, who has been in the Legislature since 2006 and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, announced in late 2019 that his current term will be his last. Kevin Cook, who works as an information technology specialist at Idaho National Laboratory, is also running as a Republican for the seat, a heavily Republican district that encompasses Ammon and western Bonneville County.
McGee, of Pocatello, was on the state board from 1999 to 2007, then worked briefly as an adviser to former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. She is also a former Pocatello City Council member, joined the board of the group Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families last year.
Frugoli was on the White Pine Charter School board of directors for about 10 years, and became its chairman. He resigned in 2019.
“I am honored to receive Karen’s endorsement” Frugoli said. “As someone who was raised by a single mother, I had to work really hard to get ahead, and I know how important a quality education is for every Idaho child. As your state senator, I will empower parents and students over bureaucrats and make sure our teachers have the tools they need to succeed.”