BOISE — The Idaho House voted 23-44 Tuesday to reject a bill that would have updated the state code regulating daycares.
The bill, which was meant to align Idaho laws with federal regulations and align daycare licensure requirements with the Idaho Child Care Program's standards, would have added several new regulations, including requiring daycare owners to have a disaster and emergency plan, holding a yearly unannounced inspection and requiring infants up to a year old "be placed in a safe sleep environment consistent with recommendations by the American academy of pediatrics." It also would have increased the number of hours of continuing education employees need to take and required them to be licensed in pediatric rescue breathing and first aid treatment.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, sponsored the bill, and its supporters said the more stringent standards would help make children safer. Opponents called it government overreach. The libertarian-leaning Idaho Freedom Foundation gave it a minus 7 on its bill ranking system, one of if not the lowest scores it has ever given to a bill.
In the end just the Democrats and a handful of Republicans from southern Idaho supported the bill. Locally Reps. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello; Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot; Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; and Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, voted for the bill. The rest of the eastern Idaho delegation opposed it.