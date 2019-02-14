A bill to amend Idaho code to increase the maximum width of all-terrain vehicles from 50 to 55 inches is headed to the House floor.
The bill would also strike a maximum 2,000 weight for utility type vehicles. A separate bill to do this passed the House unanimously earlier this month and awaits a hearing in the Senate.
Stephen Thomas, a Boise lawyer and lobbyist representing the ATV and snowmobile manufacturer Polaris, told the House Transportation committee on Thursday that the company has been working on wider designs in the hopes of making vehicles that are safer and more stable.
The 50-inch width limit has some significance, since U.S. Forest Service regulations generally limit trail access to ATVs that are 50 inches or narrower. Thomas said manufacturers already make vehicles that are wider than 50 inches, for other uses such as on ranches or logging roads where they are allowed, and the bill wouldn’t change that or open up currently restricted trails to wider ATVs.
“This bill has nothing to do with changing where it is legal to ride,” Thomas said. “Those laws remain the same. Our customers are intelligent people who respect the law.”
U.S. Forest Service representative Andy Brunelle said the agency didn’t have a stance on the bill. He said there could be some confusion due to the change, although much of that would be addressed either at the point of sale or when people look up Forest Service maps to see where they can ride legally. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said some trails have rails along the sides that would keep a larger ATV out.
“I think those things can be addressed over time,” Brunelle said.
The committee approved the bill unanimously.