BOISE — A new version of a daycare licensing bill that failed in the Idaho House three weeks ago has been introduced into the Legislature.
The House Health and Welfare Committee voted without dissent to print the new bill, sponsored by Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, clearing the way for a full hearing later.
Amador's bill would clean up some of the language in the background check requirements for daycare operators and employees, and add to the list of people who can't work at a daycare people with a felony domestic violence conviction, who have to register as a sex offender or who have been convicted of a felony drug-related offense within the last five years. This is required by federal law, Amador said. It would also require that children 12 months or younger sleep alone, on their backs and in a crib.
"This is truly just about infant safety related to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome," Amador said.
Amador's bill is less far-reaching than House Bill 312, which failed on a 44-23 vote on Jan. 28. That would have added additional regulations such as requiring daycare owners to have a disaster and emergency plan, holding a yearly unannounced inspection, increased continuing education requirements for employees and required them to be licensed in pediatric rescue breathing and first aid treatment.