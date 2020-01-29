BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee has squashed a resolution that would have declared Jan. 16 Religious Freedom Day in idaho.
Proposed by Rep. Jake Ellis and Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, the date is of when, in 1786, the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom was adopted, guaranteeing freedom of worship to people of all faiths and disestablishing the Anglican Church in Virginia. Written by Thomas Jefferson, it is considered an important precursor to the religious freedom clauses in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights written a few years later. U.S. presidents have been issuing proclamations commemorating the day since 1993, and numerous states have taken similar actions to mark the date.
However, Ellis and Burgoyne's proposal met skepticism from Republicans who worried it could have unforeseen legal or anti-religious implications. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she had gotten an email from the American Civil Liberties Union Wednesday morning saying the resolution protects freedom of and from religion. The U.S. Constitution, Young said, guarantees freedom of religion and forbids the establishment of a state church, but not freedom from religion.
“My concern is if the ACLU sees in this resolution language that supports a guarantee of freedom from religion, I don’t think I can support that," Young said.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, worried about legal implications of language in the resolution saying "no person shall be denied any civil or political right, privilege or capacity on account of his religious opinions," particularly the word "capacity." Burgoyne said he thought the words, which were taken from the Idaho Constitution, were appropriate.
“I remember when we had in our Constitution civil prohibitions on Mormons,” Burgoyne said. “Can’t vote, can’t hold office, can’t sit on a jury, can’t subscribe to the belief in polygamy. The most vile and hate-filled kind of discrimination. I think those words from our Founders are good words. They speak to an issue we had right here in this state that was wrong and was rooted out and we have to stand against.”
The committee voted to hold Ellis’ resolution and not send it to the full House on a voice vote, with almost all the Republicans voting to hold it and the Democrats opposed. Barbieri said he might be able to support something simpler but he worried about the wording being too broad.
“This is a much more complex resolution than simply declaring a day of religious freedom,” he said.