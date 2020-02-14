BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on a bill to remove a now-unconstitutional section of Idaho code listing misdemeanor crimes for which police can arrest someone without a warrant even if the crime does not occur in their presence.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, would strike code allowing warrantless arrests for misdemeanor assault, battery, stalking, violation of a protection order or threatening violence upon school grounds. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that under the Idaho Constitution police need a warrant to arrest someone for a misdemeanor unless the crime occurs in an officer’s presence, and Zollinger's bill would align the code with the ruling in State v. Clarke.
Zollinger asked the committee on Thursday to send the bill to the House's amending order to make some minor corrections to the language. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, is working on a constitutional amendment that would overrule the court ruling and allow warrantless misdemeanor arrests for crimes which occurred outside an officer's presence in some cases. Vaughn Killeen, executive director of the Idaho Sheriffs Association, asked the committee to hold the bill for a year to see what happens with the proposed constitutional amendment. Some in law enforcement have said the court ruling has made it harder to arrest people in domestic violence cases in particular.
"If we take them off the books right now then we've got to go through the entire process one by one of getting them back on the books," he said.
However, a constitutional amendment requires two-thirds approval by both chambers of the Legislature and then it needs to be put before voters for majority approval. Zollinger expressed doubt that a constitutional amendment would pass and asked the committee to advance his bill. And, he said, requiring police to get a warrant is a good idea anyway, supported by the U.S. Constitution and American and English common law as well.
"We do definitely have to balance probable cause and due process and victims' rights with those who have done this. ... It's not that hard to get a warrant," Zollinger said. "That's the bottom line, and that's why our Founding Fathers thought it wise to put those things in the Constitution."