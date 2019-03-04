The Idaho House has passed a resolution recognizing hydropower as "the state's greatest renewable resource" and as "a carbon-free, inexpensive electrical power source and as an economic driver for tourism, recreation and agriculture in Idaho."
Sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said hydroelectric power is important to her city, and hailed the wisdom of the city’s founders for tapping into “this fantastic natural resource, and that is hydropower.”
“Idaho Falls has five hydropower plants and it has done a fantastic job,” Ehardt said. “We can now produce one-third of the energy we use in Idaho Falls. It’s a fantastic source for us.”
Ehardt said numerous Idaho power companies, including Idaho Falls Power and Rocky Mountain Power, back the resolution, as does the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and the Idaho Water Users Association.
The resolution passed on a unanimous voice vote. Co-sponsors of the measure include local Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; and Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.