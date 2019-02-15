The House voted 67-0 Friday to pass a bill requiring the cost of a supplemental property tax levy to be included on the ballot.
The predicted cost would be arrived at by multiplying the proposed levy amount by 100,000 and including a statement on the ballot that the levy would result in “a tax of $ per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions," the bill says.
The bill's sponsor Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said it would increase transparency by letting people know exactly what the impact of a levy would be. He compared it to buying new tires — you want to know the cost upfront.
Former Rep. Ron Nate, who lost to Ricks in the May 2018 primary, sponsored a similar bill that passed last year requiring a cost disclosure statement on ballots for bond elections.
The bill now heads to the Senate.