The filing period for the May primaries closes on March 13, and I have gotten news releases from several of the candidates who plan to run. Jacob Householder plans to run for the District 34 Senate seat to represent Madison and northern Bonneville counties Brent Hill is vacating, and will face current Rep. Doug Ricks, who is seeking to move up, in the Republican primary. Rep. Britt Raybould has also announced her intention to run for her District 34 House seat, where she will face a GOP primary challenge from former Rep. Ron Nate, who Ricks unseated in 2018. And Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, has announced his intent to run for re-election; he doesn't have a challenger yet in either the primary or the general.
Read on to read their announcements. I'll post others as I get them:
Householder
Jacob Householder has officially announced his candidacy for the District 34 Senate race. Mr. Householder announced this past Saturday at the Madison County Courthouse in the Commissioner Meeting Room. The room was completely full with standing room only.
Jacob is deeply committed to the healing of America through the restoration of the Constitution. He has dedicated his life to teaching classes and seminars in the community on the principles of successful government in an effort to restore our nation to its original grandeur. Householder’s hope with his platform is to make politics simple for the common citizen. He wants the good people of District 34 to have hope for their future and show them that through addressing systemic problems in our legislative process, good legislation will have a much better chance at getting passed and dangerous legislation will be defeated more quickly. Jacob promotes reforming the political process in Idaho to be more consistent with the founding fathers philosophy for successful government.
In addition to system fixes, Jacob hopes to reduce frivolous regulation to empowe local businesses, to support educational freedom, defend the pre-born and traditional family, protect the right to bear arms, and to expand access to Idaho’s land and resources.
“As a proud Idahoean by choice, I am committed to the values that make Idaho great. As Senator Brent Hill has announced retirement, I want to more effectively promote and preserve the conservative values and tradition that makes this area of Idaho special by seeking his open seat. I look forward to the battle of ideas and principles that will accompany our race against Doug Ricks.”
As a proud Idahoan and member of the community, Jacob is ready to roll-up his sleeves and represent the values that the members of Madison County hold dear. He looks forward to visiting with his friends and neighbors in District 34 to hear their thoughts, concerns, and to listen.
Nye
On Monday, Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, announced that he has filed for re-election to the Idaho Senate. Sen. Nye served one term in the Idaho House (2014-2016) and is currently finishing his fourth year in the Idaho Senate.
“I am committed to fighting for Pocatello as your Senator.” Sen. Nye said. “I have worked to advocate for my district in the statehouse for years, and I am excited and prepared to continue that commitment. We need to invest more in education and our deteriorating roads. People need help now on property tax relief and affordable college.”
“We have accomplished a lot since I started in the legislature, but we have a long way to go. Our children and grandchildren deserve the best quality of life, and that starts with action at the legislative level.”
Raybould
Rep. Britt Raybould announced today the launch of her re-election campaign for the Idaho House. In her first term, she actively served on the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee, Resources and Conservation Committee, and the Environment, Energy, & Technology Committee. By the end of this session, she will have successfully sponsored over two dozen pieces of legislation, including bills that increase teacher pay, protect Idaho’s water, and support local government by reducing bureaucratic red tape.
When asked about the 2020 race, Rep. Raybould shared the following:
"It’s a privilege and honor to represent District 34. Thank you for trusting me to stand for you and your families in the Idaho House. You’ve helped me do a better job because you’ve shown up and been a part of the solution.
"On May 19, our community will face a choice of who to send back to Boise. Two years ago, the voters rejected my challenger because they wanted a representative who gets things done. It’s easier to rely on third-party interest groups for your ideas and say 'no' to almost everything. It’s much harder to sit at the table and work with others to find a solution.
"My record speaks for itself. I’ve brought forward ideas that represent something better than the status quo. I’ve reached out to thousands of people in the community, including folks who disagree with me on different issues. Then, when it’s time to vote, I’ve done my best to represent the conservative values of our communities.
"Why? Because I swore an oath to uphold the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions, which include critical protections for our freedom of speech, religious liberty, and the right to bear arms. Every day, I weigh that oath against the decisions this job requires and do my best to make Idaho a better place for our families. Please continue working with me towards a brighter, more prosperous future for our state and the next generation of Idahoans."
A small business owner and the CFO for Raybould Brothers Farms, Rep. Raybould graduated from Sugar-Salem High School, Boise State University and Westminster College. Throughout her career, she has served on many state and national boards, including her current term as the President of the National Potato Council.