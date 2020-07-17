The Idaho Falls City Council sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little on Friday declaring the city's intent to take part in a state program to help pay police and firefighters' salaries if they don't raise property taxes.
However, this doesn't mean the city will take part — the City Council has until July 24 to make a final decision.
"The City's participation is contingent on the understanding this notice of intent to participate is not binding, in any way, as identified in the July 2, 2020, Memorandum to Idaho Local Governments," the letter says. "If you consider this to be binding on the City at this time, then please disregard this letter."
Little announced in June he plans to set aside $200 million of the $1.25 billion the state got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March to pay first responders’ salaries for municipalities that agree not to raise their property tax collections in the next fiscal year by the usual 3% cap in state law and also not take any “foregone balance,” or additional money a local government can tack onto a given year’s property tax increase if it raised taxes by less than the cap in a past year. They would, however, be allowed to increase total property tax collections to reflect the value of new construction, and the money by which taxes aren’t raised this year up to the cap could, if the Council passes a resolution to do so, be added to the foregone balance and tacked onto a future property tax increase.
Many of the details about how the program would work are still unclear, and how much savings it yields will depend on how many cities and counties take part. There are also unresolved questions about the program’s legality. About two dozen prosecutors sent Little a letter earlier this month questioning whether the proposal meets the CARES Act’s requirements, and Bonner County is suing the state over the question.
Locally Rexburg, Chubbuck, Preston, Rigby, St. Anthony, Challis, Inkom, and Jefferson, Fremont and Madison counties have all also sent letters of intent, according to a news release from Little’s office.
Idaho Falls city officials estimate they will spend $9.76 million on police salaries and benefits, and $6.82 million on firefighters', from March through December 2020.