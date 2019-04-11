The Idaho House has rejected a bill to allow the transport of hemp through the state and has also passed the funding bill for the work requirements and other limits on Medicaid expansion.
The House met quickly Thursday morning, acted on those bills, and then went at ease to see what the Senate, which is in caucus now, intends to do later today.
The House passed House Bill 122 earlier this year, which would have legalized hemp cultivation in Idaho. However, the Senate amended it heavily, including leaving hemp on the list of controlled substances, and the House rejected the new bill.
House Bill 300, which was introduced a week ago would have legalized the transport of hemp through Idaho, with permits and inspection stations, but wouldn’t have legalized its cultivation here. The Senate amended this bill as well, but the House Transportation Committee rejected the new version Thursday morning. The full House unanimously and with no debate agreed a little later with the committee’s recommendation, meaning the bill is dead for the year. Hemp was legalized nationally by the 2018 Farm Bill, and Idaho will be one of just a couple of states where hemp is still illegal.
The House also voted 42-22 Thursday morning to pass Senate Bill 1214, which will pay to apply for several waivers making changes to the Medicaid expansion voters approved in November. The bill would spend $784,100 in state general funds and $1.83 million in federal funds to enforce work requirements and apply for several federal waivers.
A couple of Democrats spoke against the bill. Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, told her colleagues about a man in her neighborhood who has trouble getting a job since he has a criminal record, so he shovels driveways and sidewalks and mows lawns to make ends meet.
“This bill proposed we spend nearly $3 million dollars to hunt down people like this and strip them of their health care,” Rubel said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, has said he hopes to finish the Senate’s business and adjourn for the year Thursday. The House doesn’t have any other bills on its calendar and went at ease around 10:30 a.m. Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, told everyone to stay close.
“It could be short, it could be a while,” he said.