The Idaho Senate voted 33-1 Monday to pass a resolution urging Congress to ratify a new trade treaty between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an update to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, was signed by President Donald Trump late last year and awaits ratification. Canada is Idaho’s largest trading partner, and Mexico is Idaho’s fifth-largest trading partner after Canada, Taiwan, Singapore and China.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, who was appointed to the Senate earlier this year after her son Clifford Bayer left the Senate to take a job as U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher’s chief of staff, urged her colleagues to vote against the resolution. She worried it would bring the U.S., Canada and Mexico closer in a European Union-style fashion, possibly leading to open borders down the road and putting American trade interests under the control of international organizations.
Bayer noted the treaty is 1,800 pages long and compared it to the Affordable Care Act, repeating a 2010 quote from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that “we have to pass the bill to know what’s in it.”
“Have we not learned from such visible mistakes?” Bayer asked.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he would back the resolution, but he was unhappy with the process that had led to the new treaty, criticizing Trump’s attacks on U.S. allies and “this administration’s rather schizophrenic approach to all things Mexican.”
“I do take issue with referring to our president’s approach to trade as schizophrenic,” replied Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “It’s not.”
Rice defended Trump’s approach, saying that before Trump, America had behaved in foreign policy “like a rich high school kid buying everybody lunch. It takes real negotiation (and) it takes taking strong positions just to get other countries to the table.”
Foreign policy is the purview of the president and U.S. Senate, Rice added.
“We encourage only, but we need to do it in a polite fashion that’s supportive of our national interests, not with the kind of approach that would tend to derogate our president as he deals with foreign countries,” Rice said. “It’s not appropriate in this body or anywhere else.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said he could “assure you this agreement is not an EU-type agreement” and had nothing to do with common borders.
“The tariffs that are on our agricultural products, that are on our manufacturing products, are hurting our economy,” he said. “And we need to get them removed as soon as we can.”