BOISE — A joint memorial asking the federal government to speed up the permitting process for a new phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho passed the House Thursday.
“This joint memorial literally asks Congress to put enough resources into the permitting process so Itafos can (get is permit) in a timely fashion,” said Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace. Itafos Conda's mine and fertilizer business is in Gibbs' district, near Soda Springs.
The current mine will be out of ore in five or six years, and the company is applying for federal permits for a new mine, the Husky 1/North Dry Ridge project, also near Soda Springs.