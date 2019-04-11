A new version of a bill to extend the state’s administrative rules for another year has been introduced into the Senate.
The Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously Thursday morning to introduce the new bill and plans to fast-track its path through the Legislature, said sponsor Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa.
“The concept is to send over a clean rules adoption bill like we usually do every session,” Lakey said.
The House passed an amended version of the bill Wednesday that would require both chambers to sign off on a new administrative rule. Currently, only one chamber does; it can and does happen that either the Senate or House rejects a rule but it takes effect anyway because the other chamber OK’d it. A separate bill to require both chambers to sign off on a new rule, sponsored by Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, passed the House earlier this year but never got a hearing in the Senate.
The Legislature’s various committees spend much of the first half of the session reviewing new administrative rules proposed by various state agencies, and passing the bill codifying them is usually one of the final acts of the legislative session. While most rules are fairly mundane or technical, a few end up being hugely controversial. This year, for example, a new rule to require students entering 12th grade to be vaccinated for meningitis ran into a lot of pushback and barely passed. Rules related to climate change curriculum in schools also have been controversial in recent years.
The Senate voted Wednesday not to concur with the House’s amendments to the bill. If no bill passes before lawmakers adjourn for the year, these administrative rules will expire on July 1. The governor’s office can renew them temporarily, but they would need the Legislature to sign off before they can become permanent.
Lakey said the House had sent a message. He said he hoped they would pass the bill and avoid any negative consequences from not passing something.
“Our hope now is we just proceed as we historically have in regards to this bill,” he said.