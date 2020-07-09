The lawyers challenging a new Idaho law restricting changes to birth certificates challenged the state's stance in court in a new filing, arguing that House Bill 509 does, in fact, amount to a blanket ban on transgender people changing their birth certificates and thus runs afoul of a 2018 injunction.
"In flagrant disregard for this Court’s warning that HB 509 did not relieve them of their obligation to accept and meaningfully process applications from transgender people, Defendants have now implemented their plan that prohibits transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate to match their gender identity," Nora Huppert, with the pro-gay and transgender rights law firm Lambda Legal, wrote in Monday's filing. "As of July 1, 2020, Defendants require all transgender people seeking to change the sex listed on their birth certificate to first obtain a court order that is legally impossible for them to obtain, through a court process that does not exist for them, and under a statute that was designed with the explicit purpose of nullifying this Court’s injunction."
At question is House Bill 509, also called the Idaho Vital Statistics Act, which requires a court order to make any changes to a birth certificate after one year, and only allows changes “on the basis of fraud, duress or material mistake of fact.” The law took effect July 1, and the Department of Health and Welfare has said it will now require a court order to process any birth certificate changes as per the new law.
Idaho didn't allow transgender people to change their sex on their birth certificates to match their gender identities until 2018, when federal Magistrate Judge Candy Dale imposed an injunction directing the state to set up a procedure to process such changes. Dale ruled a little more than a month ago that her 2018 injunction is still in effect, but has yet to rule on the constitutionality of House Bill 509 or required the state to clarify how it plans to enforce House Bill 509, as Lambda Legal is seeking.
The Idaho Attorney General's office, which is representing the state, argued in a court filing last week opposing Lambda's motion for clarification that that Dale should wait to see how an Idaho judge handles a requested birth certificate change before proceeding further and that Lambda Legal's request is, in effect, an attempt to expand the 2018 injunction and have the bill declared unconstitutional.
“Plaintiffs ask the Court to guess that the outcome of any conceivable petition in Idaho court to change the sex on a birth certificate would be a denial — instead of allowing an Idaho court the opportunity to apply HB 509 to an actual set of real-world facts in an actual controversy brought by an actual applicant,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Steven Olsen.
Lambda Legal, which also represented the plaintiffs in the 2018 suit (the current case is a continuation of the 2018 case F.V. v. Barron et al since it deals with the continuing applicability of the 2018 injunction), is arguing the court can act now because the plain language of House Bill 509 bars transgender people from changing their sex on their birth certificates and will require DHW to violate the injunction.
"It is no defense to say that Defendants have merely imposed an additional procedural requirement and not a categorical ban," Huppert wrote. "That is pure sophistry."