Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, and Gov. Brad Little pose after Little signed a bill to spend $10 million to remodel the Eames Complex at Idaho State University's Pocatello campus to house ISU's College of Technology.

 Courtesy photo - Gov. Brad Little's office.

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill Wednesday to pay to remodel the Eames Complex on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.

The bill had passed both the House and Senate unanimously. It would take $10 million that had been previously approved to remodel the Gale Life Sciences Building and use it on the Eames Complex instead, which is being remodeled to house ISU’s College of Technology. The Gale project was delayed after a study found it would cost far more than originally expected.

Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, and Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, sponsored the bill.

